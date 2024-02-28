Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $122.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.11. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

