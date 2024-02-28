DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 65.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,601,000 after buying an additional 634,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,241,000 after buying an additional 222,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

NYSE DBRG opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.99 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DBRG

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.