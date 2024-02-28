Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $190.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Dillard’s traded as high as $447.35 and last traded at $443.07, with a volume of 9692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.63.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 425.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 52.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 352.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $399.99 and its 200-day moving average is $355.54.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

