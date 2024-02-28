Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBOGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$77.00 to C$82.00. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Docebo traded as high as C$74.19 and last traded at C$73.98, with a volume of 26883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.68.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DCBO. ATB Capital upped their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$65.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Docebo

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Docebo news, Director James Merkur sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.40, for a total value of C$615,600.00. Corporate insiders own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,224.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Docebo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.