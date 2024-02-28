DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.50, a PEG ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $126.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $7,408,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,942.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $7,408,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,942.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 481,584 shares of company stock valued at $49,835,000. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

