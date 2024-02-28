Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $83.09, but opened at $90.00. Dorman Products shares last traded at $90.69, with a volume of 17,877 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DORM. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Trading Up 15.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30.

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.