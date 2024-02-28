e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 641.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 832,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $91,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $891,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $201.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $204.72.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $709,653.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

