East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.08.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,409,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $115,369,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,692,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,713,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,279,000 after acquiring an additional 886,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after acquiring an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $77.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

