Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $13.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Eldorado Gold traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.37. Approximately 1,389,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,507,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

