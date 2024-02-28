Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) & Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) and Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Advent Technologies and Electriq Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies -1,756.87% -103.14% -68.30% Electriq Power N/A -4.65% -12.52%

Risk & Volatility

Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electriq Power has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

18.8% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Electriq Power shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Advent Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Advent Technologies and Electriq Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advent Technologies and Electriq Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $7.84 million 1.65 -$74.34 million ($1.76) -0.12 Electriq Power N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A

Electriq Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Advent Technologies.

Summary

Electriq Power beats Advent Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, including membrane electrode assemblies, bipolar plates, and reformers, as well as provides fuel-cell stack assembly and testing services. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Electriq Power

(Get Free Report)

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.