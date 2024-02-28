Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $11.59. Ellington Financial shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 1,085,345 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 84.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.96%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is presently 165.14%.

EFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

In other Ellington Financial news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 200.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $767.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 39.81 and a quick ratio of 39.81.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

