Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$41.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMP.A. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

In other Empire news, Director William Linton purchased 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Empire stock opened at C$34.91 on Wednesday. Empire has a 1-year low of C$33.22 and a 1-year high of C$40.69. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

