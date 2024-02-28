Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $92,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.89.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $76.84.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.