Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.
Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $476.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
