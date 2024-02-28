Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHAB. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Enhabit by 52.4% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,016,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after buying an additional 693,114 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Enhabit by 88.7% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 301,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141,718 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 404.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 258.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. Enhabit has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $476.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

