Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 79,995 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,995 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

AWI stock opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $123.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.73.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

