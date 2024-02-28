Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,026 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after buying an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,146,000 after buying an additional 167,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 611,753 shares of company stock worth $73,916,005. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $123.24 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

