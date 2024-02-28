Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,877 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,877 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $17,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $705,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,280,000 after acquiring an additional 49,854 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,007,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.20.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $163.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day moving average of $160.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

