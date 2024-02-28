Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,561,000 after buying an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,300. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS opened at $166.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.44. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

