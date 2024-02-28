Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $15.80 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $15,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 360,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Benchmark increased their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $79,739.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,069 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,105. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.3 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

