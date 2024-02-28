Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $16,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 63,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.31.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

