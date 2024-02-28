Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.50 Million Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 113,491 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $16,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 10,070.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,649,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,811 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,861,000 after acquiring an additional 558,757 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $123.28.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Etsy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

