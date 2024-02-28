Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 820.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $16,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

