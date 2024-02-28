Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 178,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $17,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

