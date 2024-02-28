Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,352 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $16,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

