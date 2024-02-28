Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,661 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 58,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

