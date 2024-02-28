Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 7,729 Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,729 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Perficient by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total transaction of $76,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,330 shares of company stock worth $961,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRFT

Perficient Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.28. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.