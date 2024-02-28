Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $426,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Hess Trading Down 3.1 %

Hess stock opened at $145.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.28. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

