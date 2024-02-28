Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $453,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.79 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.94.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

