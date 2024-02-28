Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $456,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

