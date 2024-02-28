Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in argenx by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair cut argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.29.

argenx Price Performance

ARGX opened at $411.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.85 and a beta of 0.69. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.