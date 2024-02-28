Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMHI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,355,000 after buying an additional 354,121 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 219.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 120,808 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,625.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 118,865 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,951,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.