Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,643,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,041,000 after buying an additional 133,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Integer by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,211,000 after buying an additional 21,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 2.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,024,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,769,000 after buying an additional 27,076 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Integer Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE ITGR opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.98.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Integer’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.