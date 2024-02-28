Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NICE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.55.

NICE Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $248.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.04 and a 200-day moving average of $192.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $253.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.