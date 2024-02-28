Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Balchem by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Balchem by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Balchem by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of BCPC opened at $154.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 9,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,435,476.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,362.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 9,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,435,476.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,362.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,183.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCPC

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.