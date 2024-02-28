Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,277 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Maximus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 39.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Maximus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Maximus by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,981 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMS

Maximus Price Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.15.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.74%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.