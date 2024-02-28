Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $448,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.94, for a total transaction of $735,779.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,960 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $30,907,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.74.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $242.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

