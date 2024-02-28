Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,748,000 after purchasing an additional 189,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,271,000 after acquiring an additional 231,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,783 shares of company stock valued at $245,065. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE NOG opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

