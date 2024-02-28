Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,950,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779,422 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $317,979,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

