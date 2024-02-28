Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.94.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

EPRT opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.94%.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,998,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $449,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,631 shares of company stock worth $2,323,477. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 556,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 62,169 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.