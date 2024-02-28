EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EverQuote traded as high as $20.34 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 318166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,337,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 89,177 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 802,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,038,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $82,103.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 797,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,248,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,154. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,813 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 98,456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in EverQuote by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $594.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

