Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,663 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at $426,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $60,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,415.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,053 shares of company stock worth $2,265,562. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

View Our Latest Report on EXAS

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.