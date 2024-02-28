Exchange Income Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EIF. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.15.

Shares of EIF opened at C$49.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.95. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$42.05 and a 12-month high of C$55.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

In related news, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

