Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, March 1st (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Friday, March 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, March 1st.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

Institutional Trading of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49,090 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

