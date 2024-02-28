Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 747807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $47,519.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,117.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $47,519.38. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at $622,117.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 11,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $49,366.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,342.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $735.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

