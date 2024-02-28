Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $16,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDIS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 118.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $59.63 and a 12-month high of $81.37.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

