Financial Comparison: Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $53.33 million 5.74 $3.85 million $0.13 108.39 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Postal Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Portland Estates.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.1% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 6.33% 1.37% 0.75% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Postal Realty Trust and Great Portland Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Great Portland Estates 0 3 1 0 2.25

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.10%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus target price of $520.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,008.86%. Given Great Portland Estates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.