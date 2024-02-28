Financial Contrast: Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) and Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO)

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) and Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mereo BioPharma Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Protagonist Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and Protagonist Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mereo BioPharma Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Protagonist Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Mereo BioPharma Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $35.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.13%. Given Protagonist Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protagonist Therapeutics is more favorable than Mereo BioPharma Group.

This table compares Mereo BioPharma Group and Protagonist Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mereo BioPharma Group N/A N/A N/A Protagonist Therapeutics N/A -54.66% -49.37%

Risk and Volatility

Mereo BioPharma Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagonist Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mereo BioPharma Group and Protagonist Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mereo BioPharma Group $7.13 million 67.86 -$42.30 million N/A N/A Protagonist Therapeutics $26.58 million 64.21 -$127.39 million ($2.62) -11.29

Mereo BioPharma Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Protagonist Therapeutics.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics beats Mereo BioPharma Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors. The company is also developing Navicixizumab (OMP-305B83), which has completed Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of the late line ovarian cancer; Acumapimod (BCT-197), a p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and Leflutrozole (BGS-649), an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism which is in Phase 2 trials. In addition, it develops rare disease product candidates, including Setrusumab (BPS-804), a novel antibody for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; and Alvelestat (MPH-966), an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 anti-trypsin deficiency. The company has a collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate anti-TIGIT therapeutic antibody candidate, etigilimab; and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. to develop and commercialize setrusumab. Mereo BioPharma Group plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

