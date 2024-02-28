First Majestic Silver Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

NYSE AG opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 105,048.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,055,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $392,439,000 after buying an additional 47,010,285 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,205,000 after buying an additional 1,737,375 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 1,257,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $9,005,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,614,262 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 1,127,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.17%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

