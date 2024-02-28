Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FVRR

Fiverr International Price Performance

FVRR stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $900.16 million, a PE ratio of 258.78 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. Fiverr International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fiverr International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fiverr International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.