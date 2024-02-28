FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.53.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

